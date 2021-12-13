NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Nagy isn’t concerned about second-round OT Teven Jenkins after a rough debut on Sunday night.

“It’s never easy coming into this league at tackle,” Nagy said, via Alex Shapiro. “We needed to make sure we helped out as much as we could with some chips and some slams on the edge. That’s only natural for most tackles in that situation. We’ll go back and look at the tape.”

“I love Teven. I think he’s gonna have a really, really good career. His future is very, very bright, and you learn from these moments. You really do. So, he’ll be just fine. He’s going to rally and he’s going to do everything he can to get better.”

Nagy said LB Roquan Smith reinjured his hamstring: “We’ll keep an eye on it. He just felt something there so we want to be smart there.” (Dan Wiederer)

Nagy added they might discuss putting Jenkins back at his natural right tackle spot: "All of that is on the table." (Wiederer)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he hopes TE T.J. Hockenson and RB D’Andre Swift will play on Sunday. (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Despite a poor special teams showing, Packers HC Matt LaFleur said he isn’t considering firing ST coordinator Maurice Drayton.

“We got to get things corrected. I’ll be the first to tell you that, yeah, there’s some things we have to clean up as coaches, no doubt about it, but we have to execute better as well,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “On a bright side, I think our PAT field goal operation has been much improved. I think our coverage units have been solid most of the year. Tonight they were not.”

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t think he played his last game vs. Chicago, though he didn’t clarify if that would be as a Packer or for another team: “One of the factors in continuing to play would be, Can I still play? Do I still have it? Can I still be effective and efficient and make the plays I’m capable of making…And I think the answer is yes.” (Ryan Wood)

Rodgers added his broken toe got worse during Sunday's game: "I don't know what kind of setback I had tonight, I'll take a look at it tomorrow." (Wood)

Packers OLB Preston Smith earned $500,000 with his sixth sack on Sunday, and can earn $750,000 with his seventh. (Field Yates)

LaFleur said he expects OL Billy Turner to return before the season ends. (Wood)