NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles said they would like to get an extension done for LB Roquan Smith before the season starts but is unsure if they will be able to.

“I don’t know if that’s how we’re going to handle it, but I would like to,” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Obviously the earlier you get to that, the better. But also with a new staff, we may wait a little bit, too.”

Smith said he never considered skipping voluntary workouts as he waits for a new contract.

“At the end of the day, and I’ll always be this way, I’m me and I’ll stand for what I believe in,” Smith said. “And my job and what I believe in is showing up and doing what I have to do. I don’t focus on others or anything like that. I just know what I signed up for.”

North Carolina OL Josh Ezeudu had a top 30 visit with the Bears. (Tony Pauline)

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown had a breakout rookie season and is now looking for the team to draft someone who can do the same, giving him more opportunities in the process.

“Definitely have to get another receiver…someone that can go up, make the 50-50 ball,” St. Brown said, via LionsWire.com. “I mean I could for sure make it but someone else that can do it too…You watch the first 10 games I had, you know I didn’t get the opportunities that I had the last seven weeks. I think a bunch of it is opportunity. But now that I showcased what I can do, I think it’s just going to help me out for my career.”

NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that he’s heard some late buzz about the Lions being smitten with Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Packers

PFN’s Tony Pauline has heard the Packers are high on Boston College OL Zion Johnson and could use one of their two first-round picks on him.

If not, they could look to trade out and address the position on Day 2.

Regarding the addition of WR Sammy Watkins , Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said it was important to sign a veteran and they believe Watkins still “has some juice left in him.” (Ryan Wood)

Gutekunst acknowledged the Packers are mulling trades both up and down the board with two first-round picks at No. 22 and No. 28: "There's temptations on both sides to move around a little bit." (Wood)

Both Packers OLB Rashan Gary and S Darnell Savage have their fifth-year options due, which Gutekunst said they’ll decide on after the draft: “Both have done a nice job since they’ve been here, excited about their futures.” (Matt Schneidman)

Penn State OT Rasheed Walker had a top 30 visit with the Packers, among other teams. (Justin Melo)