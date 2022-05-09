NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
The Bears were elated when Washington CB Kyler Gordon fell to them in the early second round. New Bears DC Alan Williams says they see Gordon starting right away opposite Jaylon Johnson at outside corner.
“First of all, it’s his size,” Williams said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “I liked the size that he has. Thickness. He’s not a frail guy; he’s a thick guy. So those attributes. And then the attributes that Mom and Daddy gave him. He has speed. He has the right temperament that we like. He is athletic. He runs. And then we look at the football IQ. He’s instinctive.
“And then you go to the stuff that he did on tape. Sticky in coverage. At the top of the route, he stays connected. And then he finished plays, which is the most important thing — that at the moment of truth, he makes the play. There was a lot to like about the guy.”
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions that in addition to Gordon, scouts around the league liked Chicago’s selection of DE Dominique Robinson in the fifth round as a potential sleeper.
Lions
- The general consensus from front office personnel ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler talked to was that October was the sweet spot for Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams‘ return to the field from a torn ACL in the national title game in January.
- Williams has maintained, however, that he is targeting a return for the start of training camp and Fowler says his recovery is going smoothly. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Lions proceed cautiously with Williams, though.
Packers
Packers fourth-round OL Zach Tom wants to play all five positions on the offensive line in order to get on the field as a rookie in Green Bay.
“Right now, I’m just prepared for anything. That’s one of my strengths. I want to be able to play all five positions,” Tom said, via PackersWire.com. “They haven’t told me anything specific yet. I’m just ready for anything. The more versatile you are, the more valuable you are. The more you can do, the better chance it is that you’re going to get on the field, and that’s my goal. It’s not really as much pride, I just want to get on the field, so I want to do as much as I can. I want to be somebody who can play all five positions at a high level. That’s the goal. That’s my main goal for the offseason and through camp. I want to be somebody who can go out there at any position and rely on to perform at a high level.”
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard the Packers and Saints also had Day 2 grades on Patriots second-round WR Tyquan Thornton, who was widely criticized as a reach.
