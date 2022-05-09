NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Packers fourth-round OL Zach Tom wants to play all five positions on the offensive line in order to get on the field as a rookie in Green Bay.

“Right now, I’m just prepared for anything. That’s one of my strengths. I want to be able to play all five positions,” Tom said, via PackersWire.com. “They haven’t told me anything specific yet. I’m just ready for anything. The more versatile you are, the more valuable you are. The more you can do, the better chance it is that you’re going to get on the field, and that’s my goal. It’s not really as much pride, I just want to get on the field, so I want to do as much as I can. I want to be somebody who can play all five positions at a high level. That’s the goal. That’s my main goal for the offseason and through camp. I want to be somebody who can go out there at any position and rely on to perform at a high level.”

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard the Packers and Saints also had Day 2 grades on Patriots second-round WR Tyquan Thornton, who was widely criticized as a reach. 

