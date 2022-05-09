NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears were elated when Washington CB Kyler Gordon fell to them in the early second round. New Bears DC Alan Williams says they see Gordon starting right away opposite Jaylon Johnson at outside corner.

“First of all, it’s his size,” Williams said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “I liked the size that he has. Thickness. He’s not a frail guy; he’s a thick guy. So those attributes. And then the attributes that Mom and Daddy gave him. He has speed. He has the right temperament that we like. He is athletic. He runs. And then we look at the football IQ. He’s instinctive.

“And then you go to the stuff that he did on tape. Sticky in coverage. At the top of the route, he stays connected. And then he finished plays, which is the most important thing — that at the moment of truth, he makes the play. There was a lot to like about the guy.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions that in addition to Gordon, scouts around the league liked Chicago’s selection of DE Dominique Robinson in the fifth round as a potential sleeper.

Lions

The general consensus from front office personnel ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler talked to was that October was the sweet spot for Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams ‘ return to the field from a torn ACL in the national title game in January.

