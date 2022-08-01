NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Chicago radio host David Kaplan has heard Bears OT Teven Jenkins ‘ absence from practice has had more to do with clashes with the coaching staff than any injuries: “From what I’m hearing, it’s not a serious injury. What I’m hearing is that there’s a high level of disconnect between Teven and the new coaching staff, especially Chris Morgan , the new offensive line coach.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus when asked about LB Roquan Smith and a potential contract extension: “I’m not in the middle of that, so I really can’t say there’s progress/not progress. That’s Ryan and him working together. So I don’t really have an update on my part. I just feel that he’s being a professional. He’s in the meetings and he’s doing a good job of helping the younger players. Again, he’s still on PUP, so …” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions CB Jeff Okudah has had a rough first two seasons, with a dismal rookie season and an Achilles injury that wiped out his second year. The former No. 3 pick now enters Year 3 as a complete unknown but he thinks he’s ready to finally make his mark.

“I think I’ve grown a lot, especially coming out of college,” Okudah said via the Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. “Probably was a little bit more naive than I thought at the time, looking back. Being able to go through some of the tough things that other guys go through, it’s definitely made me mature a lot. …To go through some things on the field, it’s been able to, I think, grow me as a person.”

Dan Campbell says they will be "smart with" RB D'Andre Swift and monitor his usage throughout camp to make sure he's healthy enough to last through the season. (Eric Woodyard)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn told Okudah and CB Will Harris that they are competing for the No. 2 spot opposite of CB Amani Oruwariye. (Kyle Meinke)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers seems to have a soft spot for fourth-round WR Romeo Doubs and talked about him in length during a recent media appearance.

“Romeo Doubs has had a really nice start to the camp,” Rodgers said during an appearance on NFL Network. “He’s been getting a lot of attention based on some of the plays he’s made. I like the approach. Very understated kid, very humble kid. It’s surprising how many teams passed on him. Whatever reason it was, we all feel really good about Romeo and the start he’s gotten off to.”

Packers WR Randall Cobb also said Doubs has a high ceiling and has shown his abilities off during training camp so far. “The biggest piece is just his ability with the 50-50 ball,” Cobb said. “When it’s thrown up and it’s between him and the DB to make a play. That’s one thing you can’t coach. You can’t really teach that. You either have it or you don’t, and he has it. That’s special.”