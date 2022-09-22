NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy said G Lucas Patrick (broken thumb) practiced without a cast for the first time on Thursday. (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown memorably recited all 16 players who were drafted ahead of him for HBO’s Hard Knocks this season, and he’s backed up that chip on his shoulder with a huge first two weeks of the season. That included Week 2 against the Commanders where St. Brown caught nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with 68 yards on just two carries. He said he drew a little bit extra from Washington being one of the teams that snubbed him.

“The draft, it is what it is,” St. Brown said via SB Nation’s Jeremy Reisman. “Even the Commanders, they got a guy before me over there. I believe his name is Dyami Brown. I don’t know how many catches he had. You guys can probably tell me that. Or how many yards he had. I don’t forget things like that. I see him across the sideline from where I’m standing during the game, and I’m going to give every team hell.”

Packers

When talking about the longevity of Tom Brady‘s career, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said he’s been most impressed with Brady’s ability to compete at a high level with any regression of his abilities.

“The consistency where you’re still playing at a high level and there’s not the drop-off,” Rodgers said, via Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal. “Every great player fears turning into a real below-average player on the way out. I don’t think anybody wants to really hang on. Maybe some guys just want to get another year, or they’re maybe on a team where they can do a lot less. But when you’ve achieved at a high level for a long time, you try and stay there for as long as you can.” Rodgers doesn’t see himself playing to 45 years old similar to Brady. “I won’t be, I’ll be doing something else,” Rodgers said. “I have a lot of other interests outside the game. Game’s been really, really good to me. I feel I’ve given my all to the game. At some point, it’ll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that’ll be before 45.” Packers HC Matt LaFleur said OT David Bakhtiari (knee) missed Thursday’s practice because they are figuring out the best approach with him: “We’re just trying to figure everything out in terms of what works best for him and for us, and get him back as soon as we can.” (Ryan Wood)