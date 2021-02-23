NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin expects the Bears to use the franchise tag WR Allen Robinson. However, she doesn’t rule out a tag-and-trade between the Bears and Robinson.

Lions

New Lions’ HC Dan Campbell has no problem with those who think he is lacking brainpower following his comments in his introductory press conference, adding that those choice words were for Detroit’s fanbase.

“I said this to Chris [Spielman] the other day, I was like, ‘I love the fact we’re only known as meatheads,’” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “I’m a meathead? I have limited brain capacity? I like [that people think] that. I’m good with that, you know what I mean? I have zero problem with it…That whole press conference was literally for our team and our fans and community and people that want the Lions to succeed. … I want to be in Detroit. I want this job because I identify with this job. You talk about it fitting like a glove? This thing fits me like no other because I just feel like I can relate to this. I understand, man. I think I’m kind of a gritty guy, you know? Without trying to toot my own horn, I just know who I am.”

After a season or so of watching, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp has been aggressive in putting her stamp on things as the Lions cleaned house and are moving forward into what’s hopefully a better era for the team. New front office executive Chris Spielman says Hamp’s activity has involved sitting in as the team plans its personnel strategy.

“[Hamp] has been involved by being in all these personnel meetings. She sat in two days of offensive free agency meetings and defensive free agency meetings,” Spielman said via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Lions OT Tyrell Crosby and S Tracy Walker qualified for the Proven Performance Escalator and will see their base salaries rise to $2.183 million in 2021. (Erik Schlitt)

Packers

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky notes a franchise tag for one more season for Packers RB Aaron Jones would be relatively affordable for Green Bay, but would still be a burden on their 2021 cap. Demovsky says the possibility of Jones not signing the tag might also ward the Packers off from using it.

Vikings