NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

Bears

Lions

  • Penn State LB Micah Parsons said he spoke to the Lions’ coaches a “couple of times” after his Pro Day on Thursday. (Kyle Meinke)
  • The Lions have hired University of San Diego TEs coach Steve Oliver as a quality control coach. (Justin Rogers)
  • Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz said he’s recently had a pre-draft meeting with Lions. (Justin Melo)

Packers

  • Packers CB Kevin King‘s one-year deal includes a final four automatically voidable years. He’s set to receive a $3.75 million signing bonus, a base salary of $1 million for 2021, can earn $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and another $1 million in playing time and playoffs incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Vikings

