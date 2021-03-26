NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Lions
- Penn State LB Micah Parsons said he spoke to the Lions’ coaches a “couple of times” after his Pro Day on Thursday. (Kyle Meinke)
- The Lions have hired University of San Diego TEs coach Steve Oliver as a quality control coach. (Justin Rogers)
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz said he’s recently had a pre-draft meeting with Lions. (Justin Melo)
Packers
- Packers CB Kevin King‘s one-year deal includes a final four automatically voidable years. He’s set to receive a $3.75 million signing bonus, a base salary of $1 million for 2021, can earn $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and another $1 million in playing time and playoffs incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors
on Twitter
and Facebook
for breaking NFL News and Rumors from all 32 teams!