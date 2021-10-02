NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Nagy said their starting quarterback between Justin Fields and Andy Dalton (knee) will be a game-time decision on Sunday. (Brad Biggs)

Dalton added that he’s been told that he’s the starter since he arrived in Chicago: Dalton: “That’s what I was told when I first got here… it just shows the confidence they have in me … and what I can do for this team.” (Kimberly Martin)

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson said being a successful blocker is one of the biggest satisfactions “in the game of football.”

“I’ve spent a lot of offseasons with (San Francisco 49ers tight end) George (Kittle) now and our kind of motto is, ‘the best feeling in the world is moving a guy from Point A to Point B against his will,’” Hockenson said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think that’s just the biggest satisfaction in the game of football.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said they must find ways to get Hockenson the ball.

“We’re going to have to move him a little bit more and shift him and try to hide him if we can, or at least give him some access,” Campbell said. “And then even after all that, if they’re still willing to do that, the second read’s got to be somebody we think can win. He’s got to be able to win for us.”

Hockenson said he’s not concerned over his lack of production in Week 3 against the Ravens after recording two receptions for 10 yards and that it was able to open things up for RB D’Andre Swift.

“They can’t double each of us,” Hockenson said. “So whoever they’re not, we’ve just got to win. That’s just how the game goes. Like I said, I’m not too worried about it. I think it was just one week.”

Lions elevated K Ryan Santoso to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said DT Michael Pierce sustained an injury in practice on Thursday. (Chris Tomasson)

said DT sustained an injury in practice on Thursday. (Chris Tomasson) Vikings elevated G Dakota Dozier and CB Parry Nickerson to their active roster. (NFLTR)