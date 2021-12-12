NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

The Chicago Bears announced they promoted LB Charles Snowden from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, while DT Akiem Hicks and DB Teez Tabor are both out.

Lions

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson says that he grew up a Patriots fan but has no problem being drafted by the Lions, who recently won their first game and could eventually shake up the draft order.

“The Lions have been struggling for a while,” Hutchinson said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “I actually grew up a Patriots fan with Tom Brady and stuff like that. So, I never really loved the Lions too much. But, hey, if they pick me, they’re getting it all. It was hard being a Lions fan.”

Lions’ OC Anthony Lynn is no longer calling plays but HC Dan Campbell pointed out that he plays a large role in the running game. (Chris Burke)

Vikings

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson said he wasn’t suffering from any COVID-19 symptoms while on the reserve list and thought he was close to returning to Week 13: “I was pretty frustrated being on the COVID list. It was tough being home watching it on the couch. I thought I was close to coming back.” (Chris Tomasson)