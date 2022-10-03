NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Lions

The Lions’ defense has really struggled in recent weeks and HC Dan Campbell is clearly frustrated with the current state of the unit.

“Yeah, we’re going to look at everything. We’re going to look at it all, top to bottom,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.com.

The Seahawks had their way with DC Aaron Glenn‘s defense on Sunday and Campbell made it clear that they’re willing to consider all options if they feel like they can get things on track.

“And I look at everything with (Glenn) AG,” Campbell added. “We’ll look at everything we need to. To the scheme, to our personnel, and we’ll find the best fit and whatever we feel like’s going to give us the best chance and the best chance in three or four weeks too. If that’s a young player, it’s a young player. Yeah, listen it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating and I have nobody to blame but myself. So, I’ll – that’s on me to handle that and can’t keep saying that, can’t keep writing that, can’t keep – so, there again I’ll look at everything. It is frustrating.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell on DC Aaron Glenn : “I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job.” (Kyle Meinke)

on DC : “I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job.” (Kyle Meinke) Campbell is still wanting to bring in new players in order to make changes defensively: “We got to get some players we feel like we can rely on, we can trust.” (Meinke)

Lions OL Evan Brown injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter and is currently day-to-day according to Campbell. (Meinke)

injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter and is currently day-to-day according to Campbell. (Meinke) Campbell also revealed that CB Jerry Jacobs and DE Josh Paschal are expected back at practice this week. (Tim Twentyman)

Aaron Wilson reports that K Lirim Hajrullahu is working out for the Lions on Monday.

Vikings

Tom Pelissero reports that Vikings Lewis Cine had a successful preparatory procedure on Sunday in advance of surgery on a compound fracture to his lower leg. He is in great spirits and will begin his recovery in London and a member of Minnesota’s medical staff remains with him. first-round Shad a successful preparatory procedure on Sunday in advance of surgery on a compound fracture to his lower leg. He is in great spirits and will begin his recovery in London and a member of Minnesota’s medical staff remains with him.