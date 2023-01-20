NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bears requested permission to interview Commanders DB coach Chris Harris for a position on their defensive staff.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham was offered the Cardinals’ general manager job but he turned it down.

Packers

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman writes Packers HC Matt LaFleur is in no way on the hot seat, and he’ll get multiple seasons with a different quarterback than Aaron Rodgers before that’s even a consideration.

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said he views their draft class from 2022 and the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft class as a combined “two-year horizon” for their roster.

“Last year our class was bigger than you normally would have expected, and I think we’ve got a lot of young, good contributing players out there, so … when you look at the ages of a lot of guys on sort of the back-end of our roster, we’ve got a lot of good, young, talented players. So I don’t see that as a limitation to us, but there’s obviously always ways to create more picks,” said Adofo-Mensah, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said that they will now move focus toward building a “championship standard” for their team.

“After the things we’ve done this year,” O’Connell said. “We can start talking about the next step: a championship standard… Making sure that the standard of knowing we’ve got the culture, knowing that we’ve got the right things going in our building. Now the last phase of that is the accountability to each other to make sure that that standard is championship worthy.”

The Vikings offered to sign G Kyle Hinton , who was on the team’s practice squad, to a futures contract. However, the Falcons offered him a $100,000 signing bonus and he instead chose to join their team. (Chris Tomasson)

, who was on the team’s practice squad, to a futures contract. However, the Falcons offered him a $100,000 signing bonus and he instead chose to join their team. (Chris Tomasson) Vikings CB Patrick Peterson said the team gave up too much on the defensive side of the ball during the loss to the Giants: “It was definitely a devastating loss to lose to those guys. We just didn’t win on first down, gave those guys a lot of third-down-and-shorts. Daniel Jones was looking like Michael Vick a little bit out there.” (Chris Tomasson)