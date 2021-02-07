NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ veteran TE Jimmy Graham, who has a cap number of $10 million next season, said he is hopeful to continue playing in Chicago next season.

“We obviously have a lot of things to figure out this offseason,” Graham said on the Hoge and Jahns Podcast, via USA Today. “We’ll see what happens kinda once I talk to everybody and once they figure out what they want to do. But I’m going to be ready.”

Packers

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Packers zeroed in on new DC Joe Barry after Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard turned down the position. Barry’s experience won over other candidates like Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero .

Vikings

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show that he does not get the sense that Kirk Cousins will end up with the 49ers this year, despite recent internet rumors.

Beyond that, Rapoport is sure that Cousins would be a true upgrade to Jimmy Garoppolo once you factored in the likely cost to acquire him from Minnesota.

“I would never say anything is impossible. As you guys know, this NFL world basically taught us anyone can be traded. That one I would be really surprised about for a couple of reasons. One, I’m not sure that benefits the Vikings. And I don’t know that Cousins is an upgrade over Jimmy G. When they’re both healthy and they’re both playing, are we sure Cousins is that big of an upgrade for whatever it’s going to cost?”