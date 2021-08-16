NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears Bears HC Matt Nagy tells Peter King that he will ultimately do what’s best for Justin Fields and not himself.

“If we play Justin early to satisfy our needs, and not to do what’s best for Justin and the Chicago Bears, we’re going to ruin Justin and hurt the Bears,” Nagy said. “We need to do is what’s best for the Chicago Bears—not only right now but we want this to be something that lasts 15 years. Not two years. See what I’m saying? What happens is, people get stuck in the moment, and they do it to satisfy themselves. I’m gonna do what’s best for Justin Fields. Not for Matt Nagy. People can say the save-your-job deal. Let me tell you how much I care about that part, okay? I don’t. When you start doing things to do things for yourself, you’re wrong. You’re dead wrong. You’re dead wrong. I’m not letting that happen. We are going to develop Justin right, and we’re sticking to it.”

Packers

Peter King reports that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, but the Packers didn’t budge and he ultimately didn’t retire.

Sources tell King that the Packers will not release Rodgers next year and he’ll either get an extension next year or request a trade.

King doesn’t think either Rodgers or the Packers know how this will all play out from here.

As for Jordan Love, King says he hasn’t “wowed” the Packers up to this point, but he’s also not willing to say he’s in trouble. King’s sense is that the Packers think Love’s not ready for prime time yet.

Vikings

Vikings WR Adam Thielen was impressed by QB Kellen Mond‘s debut preseason performance: “I just saw a calmness from him. Whether it was good or bad, the same guy. Trying to do what it takes, trying to make plays with his feet and try to get some things going for the offense. (He) put some really good drives together, didn’t finish them but got down there. The most impressive thing for me is seeing a guy just being out there and being the same guy every snap. Good or bad, no highs, no lows, especially at the quarterback position.” (Courtney Cronin)