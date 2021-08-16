NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Bears HC Matt Nagy tells Peter King that he will ultimately do what’s best for Justin Fields and not himself.
“If we play Justin early to satisfy our needs, and not to do what’s best for Justin and the Chicago Bears, we’re going to ruin Justin and hurt the Bears,” Nagy said. “We need to do is what’s best for the Chicago Bears—not only right now but we want this to be something that lasts 15 years. Not two years. See what I’m saying? What happens is, people get stuck in the moment, and they do it to satisfy themselves. I’m gonna do what’s best for Justin Fields. Not for Matt Nagy. People can say the save-your-job deal. Let me tell you how much I care about that part, okay? I don’t. When you start doing things to do things for yourself, you’re wrong. You’re dead wrong. You’re dead wrong. I’m not letting that happen. We are going to develop Justin right, and we’re sticking to it.”
Packers
Peter King reports that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, but the Packers didn’t budge and he ultimately didn’t retire.
Sources tell King that the Packers will not release Rodgers next year and he’ll either get an extension next year or request a trade.
King doesn’t think either Rodgers or the Packers know how this will all play out from here.
As for Jordan Love, King says he hasn’t “wowed” the Packers up to this point, but he’s also not willing to say he’s in trouble. King’s sense is that the Packers think Love’s not ready for prime time yet.
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said the team is monitoring QB Jordan Love‘s shoulder injury: “It’s something that’s significant enough that he could miss a couple days of practice.” (Ryan Wood)
- LaFleur mentioned Love has to be cleared by doctors in order to start playing again. (Wood)
- LaFleur said Love is doing better today: “He is feeling significantly better than he did on game day.” (Wood)
- LaFleur expects QB Kurt Benkert to get more reps with Love sidelined: “It’s extremely valuable. He hasn’t gotten the reps that I know he would like, but it’s hard to rep more than two guys.” (Wood)
- With Love out, LaFleur said the team is working out quarterbacks on Tuesday. (Matt Schneidman)
- QB coach Luke Getsy said QB Aaron Rodgers has been mentoring Love: “He just saw one or two things as the game was going live, and he gave him some good tidbits. He’s been outstanding.” (Wood)
- GM Brian Gutekunst said the team will consider adding another quarterback with Love sidelined: “We’re going to go look at a few options…We’ll obviously protect the team and make sure we have somebody here.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
- Gutekunst mentions he hopes Love will return soon: “That will be kind of a bummer, but through the offseason he’s taken a ton of reps with the ones.” (Wood)
- Gutekunst said the team hasn’t considered signing OLB Clay Matthews. (Matt Schneidman)
- Packers’ OL coach Adam Stenovich offered praise for Elgton Jenkins as a left tackle: “I think he could play all five spots, and play them at a Pro Bowl-caliber level. That’s how talented he is. I think a lot of teams would love to have him as their left tackle.” (Ryan Wood)
- Packers TE coach Justin Outten says it’s a “huge preseason” for TE Jace Sternberger: “Whether it’s getting used to the playbook or around the line of scrimmage … he’s still having some up and down days.” (Ryan Wood)
- Matt Schneidman of The Athletic lists players whose stock is rising following the Packers’ first preseason game, including LB Oren Burks, WR Devin Funchess, S Vernon Scott, CB Kabion Ento, and C Josh Myers.
- Those trending downward include CB Josh Jackson, WR Amari Rodgers, LS Hunter Bradley, and OL Yoshua Nijman.
Vikings
- Vikings WR Adam Thielen was impressed by QB Kellen Mond‘s debut preseason performance: “I just saw a calmness from him. Whether it was good or bad, the same guy. Trying to do what it takes, trying to make plays with his feet and try to get some things going for the offense. (He) put some really good drives together, didn’t finish them but got down there. The most impressive thing for me is seeing a guy just being out there and being the same guy every snap. Good or bad, no highs, no lows, especially at the quarterback position.” (Courtney Cronin)
