NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears were aware of some back issues with second-round OT Teven Jenkins during the pre-draft process. Biggs says Jenkins had a lumbar strain.

Nagy mentioned Bears DT Eddie Goldman sustained a back injury on Tuesday and missed the following day of practice. (Fishbain)

sustained a back injury on Tuesday and missed the following day of practice. (Fishbain) Bears OT Jason Peters signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal that included a $250,000 signing bonus and a $1.075 million base salary. (Field Yates)

signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal that included a $250,000 signing bonus and a $1.075 million base salary. (Field Yates) Bears LB Roquan Smith said he’s not negotiating his next contract with the aid of an agent and is confident he’ll handle the situation: “I’ll get there when I get there.” (Jeff Dickerson)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur says fourth-round G Royce Newman played well in the first day of joint practices with the Jets: “He’s a good, young player. You can see the talent. There’s just a lot to learn, especially for any rookie.” (Ryan Wood)

is “unlikely” to play in Saturday’s preseason game. (Matt Schneidman) Schneidman writes that QB Kurt Benkert will start.

Vikings

Vikings second-year DE D.J. Wonnum and veteran DE Stephen Weatherly are currently locked in a positional battle at defensive end to see who starts opposite DE Danielle Hunter. Both played 17 snaps in the Vikings’ first preseason game.

“(Weatherly) played because there’s a competition there between him and D.J. to see who’s going to be the other starting end,” said DL coach Andre Patterson, via Chris Tomasson of TwinCities.com. “So, to be fair, they both have to play. … They both played the same amount of reps. They both did some good, and they both did some bad.”

The Vikings aren’t close to making a decision, as Patterson expects the battle to lead all the way up to the Vikings’ first regular-season game against the Bengals.

“That battle is going to go right up to the first regular-season game (on Sept. 12 at Cincinnati),’’ Patterson said.

Despite competing with his teammate for the starting role, Wonnum expects it to remain a friendly competition.

“That’s my dawg,’’ Wonnum said. “We compete every day, and we’re trying to make each other better at the end of the day.’’