NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

New Bears LT Jason Peters made his debut in the preseason finale. Going into his 17th season, Peters doesn’t need a ton of warmup action to be ready for the season. The biggest hurdle is adjusting to a new team and Bears HC Matt Nagy feels like he’s well on his way in that regard.

“I think so,” Nagy said via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I feel good with Jason. . . . What I’m really impressed with is how well he’s picked up the lingo, the terminology. And he’s so focused. He comes in, he sits back, he hears everything, he’s helping these other guys out. I mean, he’s awesome. That’s all we can ask for. Now it’s just the physical side of where he’s at for Week 1. I think that’s a really good acquisition by Ryan [Pace] and his guys to get him in here.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love says his shoulder feels significantly better this week: “Towards the end of (last) week, it started to feel better. It was a slow progression. Wasn’t throwing deep balls early on.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Love added he isn't focused on being a starter right now: "I'm going to be the backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. I'm going to back up Aaron Rodgers the best I can. I'm going to do whatever I can to get him ready for the season." (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Vikings

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Vikings QB Nate Stanley did not travel with the team to their preseason game against the Chiefs due to an undisclosed injury.