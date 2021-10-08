NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Vikings’ rookie T Christian Darrisaw suffered a groin injury that has kept him out so far and OC Klint Kubiak is excited as he nears his debut.

“As of right now, we’re really just trying to get him into football shape,” Kubiak said, via VikingsWire.com. “Get his conditioning level up, his football conditioning, cause you can’t do that without just going out and doing it and practicing, so just making sure we’re giving him a solid foundation, so when that time comes, he’s able to be at his best.”

OUT for Week 5: DT Michael Pierce (elbow), WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe)

