NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- OUT for Week 5: TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), TE Jesse James (not injury related – personal matter), RB David Montgomery (knee)
- DOUBTFUL for Week 5: DT Akiem Hicks (groin)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 5: S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring), TE Jesper Horsted (knee), LB Christian Jones (back), LB Khalil Mack (ribs, foot)
Packers
- Packers’ DC Joe Barry on moving forward without CB Jaire Alexander: “Anytime that you lose an elite player … it’s unfortunate but injuries are something you have to deal with. You hope that it’s not an extended period of time. … He’s not only one of the best corners in the NFL but he’s one of our captains.” (Bill Huber)
- Barry told the media he has not met new LB Jaylon Smith and will be patient as he learns the team’s system: “I don’t want to put a timeline on for us, I don’t want to put a timeline on for him, because I haven’t even shaken the guy’s hand yet.” (Ryan Wood)
- Packers’ OLB coach Mike Smith said he wouldn’t rule out Jaylon Smith potentially helping out as a pass-rusher. (Tom Silverstein)
- According to Albert Breer, the Packers were among several teams who had trade interest in CB Stephon Gilmore had it not been for the cap implications of acquiring his current deal.
- OUT for Week 5: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), C Josh Myers (finger)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 5: G Elgton Jenkins (ankle), T Dennis Kelly (illness, back)
Vikings
Vikings’ rookie T Christian Darrisaw suffered a groin injury that has kept him out so far and OC Klint Kubiak is excited as he nears his debut.
“As of right now, we’re really just trying to get him into football shape,” Kubiak said, via VikingsWire.com. “Get his conditioning level up, his football conditioning, cause you can’t do that without just going out and doing it and practicing, so just making sure we’re giving him a solid foundation, so when that time comes, he’s able to be at his best.”
- OUT for Week 5: DT Michael Pierce (elbow), WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 5: RB Dalvin Cook (ankle)
