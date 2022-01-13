NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- According to NFL Media’s Peter Schrager, the Bears will interview former Dolphins HC Brian Flores on Friday.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes that Bills DC Leslie Frazier was seen as the early favorite for the Bears’ coaching vacancy, though early candidates don’t always maintain their momentum.
- The key for Frazier will be who he plans to bring on his offensive staff to maximize QB Justin Fields. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions he’s heard Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has put together a strong staff and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett is another name to watch.
- Graziano highlights Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey as an OC candidate for Frazier if he lands in Chicago or elsewhere.
Packers
- Packers LT David Bakhtiari practiced Thursday after taking Wednesday off for “load management”. Also back to practice were C Josh Myers, OL Billy Turner, RB Aaron Jones, and LB De’Vondre Campbell. (Ryan Wood)
Vikings
- A source told the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson Vikings third-round QB Kellen Mond wasn’t offended by former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer‘s criticism of him: “They didn’t bother him at all. Kellen’s got thick skin.”
- ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reports Vikings COO Andrew Miller is leading forming a committee to lead the GM and HC search, which will consist of members of both the business and personnel side of the front office.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the Vikings are still early in their process for finding a new GM and head coach. They expect former Eagles HC Doug Pederson and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to be on the interview list and add former Lions HC Jim Caldwell and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy as some other potential fits. But nothing is finalized yet.
- Fowler mentions some in league circles think Pederson might pitch former Bears HC Matt Nagy as his offensive coordinator.
