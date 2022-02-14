NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain lists several players as potential cap casualties for the Bears this offseason, including RB Tarik Cohen , DT Eddie Goldman , DL Angelo Blackson and OLB Jeremiah Attaochu . Cutting all of them would create just under $13 million in cap savings with about $10.8 million in dead money.

Former Packers WR James Jones says QB Aaron Rodgers is in “a really good place” with the team entering this offseason and he expects it to be much calmer this time around.

“I think this one is going to be much better than last season,” Jones told Adam Beasley of PFN. “I think this is going to be a whole lot smoother. I think just having the conversations I have with Aaron, he’s in a really good place, not only with himself but with the organization. I think they’re going to sit down, have some conversations, wherever it might be. I think it’ll happen sooner than later. I definitely think it will be much smoother than it was last year, knowing the relationships and how the relationships have grown.”