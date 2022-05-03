NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles caught some flack for going defense with his first two picks instead of getting help for QB Justin Fields. He defended his decision by noting how high of a grade they had on CB Kyler Gordon.

“There’s actually one time we ran it through and he was there, and we said just ignore him, just act like it’s not there,” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “So when it actually happened, it was a really cool moment, and we’re excited about adding a guy that I believe is going to be a starting-caliber corner.”

The other pick in the second round was S Jaquan Brisker. And while both Gordon and Brisker should be starters, Chicago did little to bolster an offensive depth chart that looks like one of the worst in the league right now. They took WR Velus Jones in the third round but he profiles as someone who will help more on special teams. They did take four offensive linemen but all of those came on Day 3 where it’s a win if players make the team for their rookie contract.

“I’m an offensive line guy,” Poles said. “Obviously, I would fire away at all of them if I could, but it really comes down to the preparation. It comes down to the board and where guys are valued. And where we sat, there were two good starting-level defensive players, and I would have made a huge mistake for this organization to say, ‘Let’s leave them there, let someone else take them, and we’re going to go offense where they’re not on the same level,’ and you’re kicking yourself a year or two later when that guy’s an All-Pro. I just did what I needed at the time, so again it comes back to discipline and doing things the right [way], and I felt like that’s going to be a decision that we’re all happy with.”

Central Michigan CB Dishon McNary was invited to the Bears rookie minicamp. (Aaron Wilson)

was invited to the Bears rookie minicamp. (Aaron Wilson) Minnesota CB Coney Durr was invited to the Bears’ and Vikings’ rookie minicamps. (Wilson)

Packers

Clemson P Will Spiers was invited to the Packers’ rookie minicamp. (Aaron Wilson)

Vikings

Minnesota CB Coney Durr was invited to the Bears’ and Vikings’ rookie minicamps. (Wilson)