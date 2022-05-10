NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy said that QB Justin Fields is ahead of schedule at this point in the offseason in terms of mastering the team’s offense.

“We’re working through this thing step by step,” Getsy said, via NBC Sports. “You know we’re making sure that we master, in order to be able to master our craft, we have to master each step. So we’re just, we’re staying on track. I think he’s, if anything, ahead of pace.”

Getsy believes that Fields has enough pieces around him to be successful this season, but says that his quarterback and his receivers need to continue to develop chemistry, which has been a sticking point this offseason.

“I think we have enough guys on this team that have played a lot of ball in the league,” Getsy said. “I think it’s just that experience of playing with the quarterback and teaching him the body language, the signals you want to send to him when you’re ready to make a break. You can see that happening every single day, how much more comfortable these guys are getting. Justin is getting with those guys. So, I’m excited. It’s been getting better every single day. I’m excited to see where these guys can go.”

Getsy also stressed the emphasis of him being on the same page as Fields.

“The play-caller and the quarterback have to have a great relationship, and that’s important,” Getsy said. “We have to be on the same page, always. That’s where I’ve felt like he’s grown, is he’s communicating with me so well now, things that he’s feeling, things that he sees, and so that part of it has just been tremendous, for a young guy to be able to do that.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst revealed the Packers considered trading up in the draft, as they expected there would be an early run on wide receivers and tackles. Ultimately he said the team decided to keep their two first-round picks, using one on WR Christian Watson : “The speed and the size jump off the tape. That’s certainly going to give us something to take the top off the defense. With MVS leaving in free agency that will replace that I think.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio)

Gutekunst added that Watson has the chance to develop into a well-rounded receiver who has experience both returning and in the backfield, mentioning that he has strong run after catch abilities and can make defending players miss.

Vikings

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes everyone expected Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to trade down, as he’s viewed as perhaps the most analytically-inclined GM in charge of a team right now.

Fowler also mentions Vikings third-round LB Brian Asamoah has some fans around the league in other front offices and is a strong candidate to contribute right away.

has some fans around the league in other front offices and is a strong candidate to contribute right away. Per the Athletic’s Mike Sando, Adofo-Mensah has earned a reputation around the league as an “analytics guy” and has set the precedent that he is somebody who will almost always look to trade back in the name of value, per one exec who critiqued his move back in the first round: “You set a precedent for future trades. They already know you are an analytics guy, so you are probably going to want to trade down, and then with your first trade, you go pretty far from the traditional point system, so it sets the tone. Maybe our first offer will always be lower because we know it is Kwesi and he will want to trade down.”

Personal pass-rushing coach Nate O’Neal on Vikings Luiji Vilain: “His potential is out of this world. He definitely has a crazy high ceiling. … The Vikings got a good one. … He’s going to play for a long time in the NFL and he’s going to do that at a high level.” ( UDFA OLB: “His potential is out of this world. He definitely has a crazy high ceiling. … The Vikings got a good one. … He’s going to play for a long time in the NFL and he’s going to do that at a high level.” ( Chris Tomasson