NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Alexander Mattison

Bears

Bears DC Alan Williams spoke about CB Kyler Gordon, who says he feels a lot more comfortable heading into his second season.

“Last year, everything was just in a frenzy because he wants to please, he wants to do, he wants to be so good,” Williams said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “You can see when a guy can relax and go out there — and we call it the RPMs — that his RPMs are not always in the red all the time. So then, if they’re not in the red all the time, he’s mentally alert but is physically relaxed in how he’s playing now.”

“I do feel extremely comfortable,” Gordon said. “I feel like I know my place, where I’m supposed to be and stuff like that, so definitely coming back this second year, I definitely don’t have any of the ‘where am I?’ like I did the first year. I feel like there were some things [where] I definitely wouldn’t align like that or do it like that again. I felt like once my RPMs were really high, I was using way more energy. Being more calm and just being more efficient with the stuff I do allows me to have that energy still in my body to use it for whatever I want to instead of just wasting it.”

Packers

Packers WR Romeo Doubs doesn’t think the team will have much of a transition switching from QB Aaron Rodgers to QB Jordan Love.

“I think Jordan is a really good quarterback,” Doubs told Dennis Krause of SpectrumNews1.com. “When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don’t really see what’s the big difference.”

“I see a progression,” Doubs added. “I see it going up. I don’t see the Packers going down. I only focus on our room and our team in this organization. This organization is historic, and it’s only winning. That’s all. When you hear Green Bay, it’s no losing, it’s only winning.”

Vikings

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison said he has a big opportunity to solidify himself as Minnesota’s feature running back following the departure of Dalvin Cook.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity to step into the role, the limelight and the position I’ve always dreamt of being in. All the work I’ve put in to this point, all the work following in [Cook’s] footsteps, side by side, challenging each other every day, prepared me for a moment like this where I can have the opportunity to seize what’s in front of me,” said Mattison, via Michael Rand of the Star Tribune.