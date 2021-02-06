NFC Notes: Bears, Panthers, Vikings

Bears

Panthers

The Panthers had a fair amount of coaching turnover, with more places than you’d expect targeting a coaching staff that went 5-11 for reinforcements. Carolina ended up losing QB coach Jake Peetz and offensive assistant DJ Mangas to LSU and assistant OL coach Marcus Satterfield to South Carolina.

“Those are guys I wanted back. But I’m not gonna be the type of person that prevents someone from having the chance to go take care of their family. And also, (to) have a chance to call plays in the SEC is a big deal,” Panthers HC Matt Rhule said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “Satterfield’s like one of my right-hand guys. But a chance to call plays in the SEC, he’s gonna do a great job and so will Jake.”

Joe Person of The Athletic does not “get the sense” that the Panthers will be in on a potential trade for Eagles QB Carson Wentz, barring his price coming down and Teddy Bridgewater being a part of the deal.

Vikings

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who has two-years, $66 million on his contract, said he would like to play in Minnesota for the rest of his career and is hopeful his career has the longevity of Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

“I want to be with the Vikings for as long as they’ll have me and as long as I can play football,” Cousins said, via ProFootballTalk. “As far as how long I play, it’s so year to year. We’ve seen so much change happen in this league when you just look back a year ago to now. I’m sure a year from now will be no different. Tom Brady, Drew Brees have set the bar so high playing into their early 40s. I don’t know that I want to play that long, but I do think that to be able to play into your late 30s and to play long enough for my two young boys — I’ve got two boys, Cooper and Turner. They’re only three and almost two. I’d like to play long enough where they can come to practice, watch me play, and really remember it and appreciate it. I got a few more years to be able to do that.”

Cousins pointed out that he signed his two-year, $66 million extension in March of last year, meaning 2021 is the start of his new contract. He mentioned that he’s focused on proving to the Vikings he’s worth another extension past 2022.

“Honestly, I just signed the extension last offseason and it really doesn’t kick in ’til this coming year,” Cousins said. “It’s a two-year deal. Those two years begin with 2021… I think it’s more about going out there next season and the year after that and playing at a high enough level that would justify being able to do another deal beyond that. That’s really where my focus is. As I said earlier, would like to be a Viking for the remainder of my career. I’ve got to play well enough to make that happen.”