NFC Notes, Bears, Teven Jenkins, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy isn’t considering moving OL Teven Jenkins back outside to tackle. Getsy believes Jenkins has developed well inside at guard and plans to keep him there, even though he believes he’s capable of moving outside in a pinch.

“I think he’s a guy who could do it but I think what is most important is that he continues to grow at what he’s at,” Getsy said, via Bears Wire. “I think moving inside this year gave him an opportunity to find himself and I think he has. He’s done a really nice job of owning that role and has an opportunity to be a really good guy on the inside. So I don’t think there’s any interest to try and move him somewhere else, but I think he’s capable of doing that.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus believes WR Chase Claypool return prior to the end of the season: “Oh yeah, for sure.” (BearsWire.com)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell wants his team to make a push for the playoffs now that they have turned things around and it starts with their matchup against the Jets on Sunday. He was also pleased to see the Seahawks take a loss, which increased Detroit’s chances.

“We know we’ve got a chance, but we also know we feel like we need to win out here and it all starts with the Jets,” Campbell said, via The Detroit Free Press. “If we don’t handle our business it’s all for naught. It’s nice to be able to look up there and see that’s a team that’s in front of us that did get a loss, and so it’s hard to ignore that. But also we know, our guys know we have to do our part.”

Lions DB Jeff Okudah was fined $10,609 by the NFL for his hit out of bounds against the Vikings. (Chris Tomasson)

Vikings

The Vikings made the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday against the Colts, coming back from being down 33-0 to win in overtime and breaking the record previously held by the Bills who overcame a 32-point deficit in the 1993 playoffs against the Houston Oilers.