NFC Notes: Benjamin Morrison, Tetairoa McMillan, David Tepper, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay used a second-round pick on CB Benjamin Morrison despite his recent hip surgery that caused him to slide out of the first round. Buccaneers GM Jason Licht believes Morrison could probably practice right now and stated he will be ready for the start of training camp.

“He’s in a spot where I think he’s going to be full-go by…you know, he probably he could practice right now [in OTAs],” Licht said, via Scott Smith of the team’s website. “We’re going to see how it goes when he comes in here. But we’re going to take it easy; we’re going to make sure that we’re careful with him. But he’s going to be ready by training camp, everybody feels like. He had the same injury on the other side, his other hip, back in high school and had it repaired. It’s kind of like, from what we understand, once it’s repaired and you’ve proven you can play on it you’re good to go, it’s almost as healthy as it can be.”

Panthers

Carolina took WR Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the draft to bring another explosive weapon to the offense. Panthers WR Xavier Legette is eager to build a relationship with the rookie and praised his playmaking skills from games last season.

“I didn’t wanna text him yet. I wanna talk to him when he comes in, so I can build that relationship once he get in there. But he’s a good player, man,” Legette said, via the Up & Adams Show. “I was even watching him play last year, seeing what he was doing—making some incredible catches.”

Panthers

Panthers owner David Tepper doesn’t have the best public perception and was graded as the 28th-best owner on the most recent NFLPA report card. Carolina GM Dan Morgan compared Tepper to a movie villain because of how personable he is, despite his public image.

“He is definitely misunderstood,” Morgan said, via the Pat McAfee Show. “He is somebody that you can talk to, hang out with, laugh with, have a good time with. He just wants to win—just like I want to win, just like Coach [Dave] Canales wants to win. He’s gonna supply everything that we need to win.”

“It’s like a villain in a movie that you think they’re a certain way—but then you’re actually here, you’re with ’em every day and they’re the total opposite of what you thought.”