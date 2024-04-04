NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Jadeveon Clowney, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace will have an official visit with the Buccaneers. (MLFootball)

Texas DT Byron Murphy II has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)

2023 first-round RB Bijan Robinson showed plenty of flashes in his rookie year that show his game-breaking ability despite having limited touches at times. Saints S Tyrann Mathieu discussed how good he thinks his divisional rival will be going forward.

“He’s going to be special,” Mathieu said, via the Green Light Podcast. “Marshall Faulk, you know. Edgerrin James, you know what I mean? Like, LaDainian Tomlinson, you know? And I didn’t think the Falcons really used him as good as they should have last year, but, man, he’s going to be good. He’s going to be real good.”

USC S Calen Bullock took an official 30 visit with the Falcons. (Billy Marshall)

Panthers S Nick Scott ‘s contract has a base salary of $1,125,000, a prorated signing bonus of $167,500, a guaranteed salary of $570,000, and will carry a cap number of $1,152,500. (OTC)

The Panthers signed DE Jadeveon Clowney to a two-year, $20 million contract with $12 million guaranteed including an $8 million signing bonus. He can also earn $1.975 million over two years in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

to a two-year, $20 million contract with $12 million guaranteed including an $8 million signing bonus. He can also earn $1.975 million over two years in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap) Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott has official 30 visits scheduled with four teams including the Panthers. (MLFootball)