NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Jameis Winston, Falcons, Saints

Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is setting his sights high after an up-and-down rookie season. With new OC Zac Robinson in town, the former No. 8 pick thinks big things are in store.

“I want 2,000 yards rushing,” Bijan Robinson said, via Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick. “I know those are big expectations, what we can do as an offense, with all the weapons, our O-line, with Zac being at the helm, it can be something special.”

He added, “I think it’s going to be one of those special seasons that Atlanta’s been waiting for us and all of us as players have been waiting for. So, let’s get it.”

Falcons

Adam Jahns of The Athletic names the Falcons, Broncos, Raiders, Patriots, and Steelers as teams to keep an eye on as potential trade options for Bears QB Justin Fields .

. Jahns thinks Fields’ arm strength will be appealing to OC Zac Robinson .

. In the end, Jahns believes Atlanta doesn’t have a clear path to a quarterback at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, while the organization will not be a top destination for free agency options.

Saints

Saints’ impending free agent QB Jameis Winston admits it’s his goal to be a starting quarterback, which doesn’t appear realistic in New Orleans.

“Well, what next with me is wherever God, and whatever he has in his will for me. I’m going to do my best to dominate the opportunity,” Jameis said, via Kyle T. Mosley of FanNation. “It’s such a love for the city. I just admire the individuals. And I admire the culture and the integrity that this city possesses… However, my goal is to be, and my desire is to be, a Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback in this league. Right now, that doesn’t look like a very clear picture with the New Orleans Saints.”

Winston reiterated he wants an opportunity to be a starting quarterback.

“I played every role I could play within the organization. I’m always going to be an uplifting teammate and uplifting throughout the building. However, my heart truly desires to be starting and taking advantage of the gifts and talents that God has provided me. To be able to have this platform, to be able to build a relationship with the community, able to inspire young kids, and to uplift others. My main goal? I’m still chasing my dream.”