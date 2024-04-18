NFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Following an impressive 2023 season, the Buccaneers retained most of their core to make another run next season. Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht spoke about their strategy and needs heading into the draft.

“We have a lot,” Licht said, via Luke Easterling of the Bucs Wire. “And that’s okay, to have a lot of needs. I think it’s a good thing, actually. We came very close to going to the NFC Championship Game last year and we still signed our guys back and we still have a lot of needs. I think that shows that if we do this right, pretty soon, the next couple of years – or even this year – [we] could be competing. I always like the trenches, and I think we need help in both trenches.”

Falcons

According to a report by ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick believed he was on the verge of being hired as the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach before they finalized a deal with Raheem Morris .

believed he was on the verge of being hired as the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach before they finalized a deal with . Citing sources close to Belichick, ESPN reports the veteran coach felt he had done “everything right” in the interview process with Atlanta.

ESPN writes Belichick “assured” Falcons owner Arthur Blank that he wasn’t seeking total control of the roster similar to how he handled things with the Patriots and pledged to work with GM Terry Fontenot.

In the end, Belichick was “blindsided” when the Falcons opted to hire Morris.

Per ESPN, Blank and Atlanta’s front office voted on their top candidates and Belichick never made it into anyone’s top three.

Although Belichick insisted he just wanted to focus on being head coach without GM duties, Atlanta realized hiring Belichick entailed acquiring his roster-building philosophy.

Belichick had a “lengthy interview” with Blank four days after being fired by New England and reportedly showed “no rust” during their meeting on his superyacht in Antigua. One source close to Belichick said Blank told his colleagues he came away very impressed: “I think Blank came away from the boat thinking this is my guy.”

However, Blank and Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft spoke by phone at least twice and considers Kraft to be his “closest friend.”

spoke by phone at least twice and considers Kraft to be his “closest friend.” Kraft gave Blank a “stark assessment” of Belichick and warned him about hiring the coach: “Robert called Arthur to warn him not to trust Bill.”

Multiple sources told ESPN Kraft spoke with “some candor” to Blank about Belichick, while one source labeled Kraft as a “big part” of why the Falcons passed on him.

Sources indicate Kraft told Blank: “You’ll never have a warm conversation with Belichick.”

Another source close to Kraft gave a scathing review of Belichick: “[Kraft] found Bill to be extremely difficult and obstinate and kind of stubborn and, in the end, not worthy of his trust. And also very, very, very arrogant.”

However, Patriots’ spokesperson Stacey James denied that Kraft would do anything to prevent Belichick from landing a head coaching job and only advocated on Belichick’s behalf: “Robert steadfastly denies saying anything negative to Arthur Blank about Bill Belichick after Robert and Bill mutually agreed to part ways. In fact, Robert advocated for Bill to get the job.”

A Falcons spokesman declined to comment on whether Kraft criticized Belichick during the interview process.

Belichick met with Blank, executive Rich McKay, GM Terry Fontenot and team president Greg Beadles for his second interview on January 19 and felt confident following the meeting, but a source familiar with the Falcons’ thinking said McKay and Fontenot didn’t want to work with Belichick.

and team president for his second interview on January 19 and felt confident following the meeting, but a source familiar with the Falcons’ thinking said McKay and Fontenot didn’t want to work with Belichick. ESPN writes Falcons executives felt Belichick was “an older, stoic coach who’d blow up the building” and wouldn’t stay beyond two years after he breaks Don Shula ‘s record for most wins all-time.

‘s record for most wins all-time. Falcons’ front office expressed doubt over the possible staff Belichick would bring with him, which would likely include coaches who have struggled elsewhere like Josh McDaniels, Joe Judge, Jack Easterby, and Matt Patricia.

Blank reportedly asked Belichick about why his former staff members had failed elsewhere, to which Belichick responded they are “better soldiers than generals.“

During a poll, Falcons’ staff voted Morris as their top choice, Seahawks’ new HC Mike Macdonald was the second choice, and Texans OC Bobby Slowik as the third.

Panthers

According to a report by ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers briefly discussed bringing in former Patriots HC Bill Belichick in 2022 prior to signing a two-year extension with New England. This offseason, however, Carolina passed on Belichick.

in 2022 prior to signing a two-year extension with New England. This offseason, however, Carolina passed on Belichick. ESPN cites a source who points out Panthers owner Dave Tepper often critiques his coach’s playcalling through data, which is considered “tough to do with Belichick as the figurehead.”

often critiques his coach’s playcalling through data, which is considered “tough to do with Belichick as the figurehead.” A’Shawn Robinson said he hasn’t played nose tackle despite his size but likes the scheme and is familiar with Panthers DC Ejiro Evero from their time together with the Rams. ( New Panthers DTsaid he hasn’t played nose tackle despite his size but likes the scheme and is familiar with Panthers DCfrom their time together with the Rams. ( Mike Kaye

Panthers LB Josey Jewell had his best year in Denver with Evero and explained why he decided to come to Carolina: “For me it was the coaches. Wanted some familiarity and I felt like I played my best ball under them.” (Kassidy Hill)

had his best year in Denver with Evero and explained why he decided to come to Carolina: “For me it was the coaches. Wanted some familiarity and I felt like I played my best ball under them.” (Kassidy Hill) Alabama RB Jase McClellan had an official visit with the Panthers. (Aaron Wilson)