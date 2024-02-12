NFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Cameron Jordan, Steve Wilks, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff said Atlanta’s front office inner circle didn’t want former Patriots HC Bill Belichick to come in and shake up the structure of the organization.

“But in the end, there was an inner group in there, right?” Dimitroff said, via PFT. “Look, any time Bill goes into an organization, you would assume whatever your thoughts are about him, he deserves the right to run it. . . . Maybe there was a group inside the building who kept pushing back to Arthur. Let’s call it the way it is. Any organization wants to keep their world, right? Presidents want to keep their world.”

Dimitroff said Belichick and Falcons CEO Rich McKay wouldn’t have worked well together.

“You saw the discussion about Rich McKay, right?” Dimitroff said. “Rich is very talented. He knows a lot. The fact that he and Bill would have to work together — or not work together — wasn’t going to happen. And Arthur had made a bold statement saying, ‘That was not an issue.’”

Panthers

Former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks was asked about how things ended for him in Carolina.

“I’m not bitter,” Wilks said, per Sheena Quick. “Everything’s a learning experience for me, and I learned a lot there—a lot of what not to do. Learned a lot of what it should look like, particularly coming here. There’s so much respect that I have for this organization [49ers].

“The York family, starting with Jed, they do it the right way—just completely how they run the organization. And really giving Kyle [Shanahan] and John [Lynch] everything they need to succeed—everything down to the meals, the food, how we travel. It’s just top-notch.”

Saints

Saints DE Cameron Jordan thinks the team needs to make some big changes ahead of next season, as they have not made it to the playoffs since 2020.

“You learn to shut the hell up and let the up top do what they’re supposed to do,” Jordan said. “They’re supposed to want more. We’re three years dry of the playoffs. Maybe a culture shock needs to happen. I think there’s a core group of our players that push positivity, whatever it is, and in fact, I loved our locker room this year. But if our locker room isn’t winning at a high rate, things are going to have to shake. One day they’re going to be like, ‘Hey, Cam. Your time, bud.’ And I’ll be like, hey, I hope the Saints keep on winning. Whatever it takes. I just want the Saints to win.”