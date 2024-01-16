NFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Todd Bowles, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles weighed in on the strong performance of QB Baker Mayfield, who threw for three touchdowns against the Eagles despite dealing with injury issues earlier in the week.

“He was sharp. I mean, the whole game he was sharp,” Bowles said via, NFL.com. “Like he said, they dropped some balls but he kept coming back, he kept going to them. He was putting the ball only a place where they could catch it. He didn’t turn it over. They kept making play after play after play. He did a hell of a job.”

“They were ready to play, you know,” Bowles added on the team. “We’re not going to go in there trying to play for a tie. We were going for the win. We know we’re underdogs. We’ll be underdogs next week, too. We understand that. We embrace it. We like it. Them guys come up play after play. We’ll enjoy tonight, and we’ll get going tomorrow on Detroit.”

“It’s always fun to be counted out,” Mayfield said after the win. “Obviously, I’m pretty comfortable in it, but our team has completely embraced that. There’s something about whether it’s you’re an underdog or a road game, just having your backs against the wall and knowing it’s just your team versus everybody else when you’re counted out, and it’s always fun to be in that role.”

Falcons

Jay Glazer believes that former Patriots HC Bill Belichick is on top of the list for the Falcons as owner Arthur Blank wants to land a big-name head coach, before adding that the Commanders also have their eye on Belichick.

Panthers

Ian Rapoport reports that Rams DC Raheem Morris is scheduled to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday for their head coaching vacancy. He is also set to meet with the Chargers, Commanders, and Seahawks.