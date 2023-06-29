NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle thinks WR Brandon Aiyuk has had a great offseason and will be something to see in 2023.

“I think one guy that you guys are going to love to watch is Brandon Aiyuk,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Holy cow. He was cooking our defense all of the OTAs. It was so fun to watch. We have like six mouths to feed on our offense. And so, if he was in an offense where he was the number one choice and got 12 targets a game, he’d probably have 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns a year. He’s fantastic.”

Nick Wagoner of ESPN writes that Aiyuk has been a standout performer in San Francisco’s offseason program after being consistently the best player in practice.

Rams

Rams OC Mike LaFleur praised fifth-round WR Puka Nacua for not only his physical gifts but his ability to quickly grasp the team’s offense.

“He’s a good-sized kid. He’s got a good frame to him. He catches the ball really effortlessly,” LaFleur said, via Rams Wire. “He can stay grounded through the catch and so he is doing a good job with it. And particularly moving him around quite a bit, not babying him at all with the motions and the alignments and stuff like that and so he’s doing a good job. You can tell, all you have to do is look at these – especially the young guys – just look at their eyes when they’re in the huddle and you can tell the guys that are swimming, the guys that aren’t and he definitely has a calm demeanor about himself and is fitting in nicely.”

Dan Greenspan of ESPN thinks Nacua has quickly learned HC Sean McVay‘s offense and is showing a “knack to get open.”

Seahawks

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times would expect Seahawks S Jamal Adams to start training camp on the PUP list but mainly as a precaution. Ultimately he thinks Adams will be ready in time for the start of the season.

and/or RB/KR during training camp if they still have needs at those positions. Brady Henderson of ESPN thinks Seahawks CB Michael Jackson is making the case to remain a “regular” in their defense and potentially as Seattle’s third cornerback.