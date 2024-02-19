NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Brian Burns, John Lynch, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch was asked about the future of WR Brandon Aiyuk with the team two days after their Super Bowl loss and gave an indirect answer on the subject. While the team did pick up his $14.1 million option for 2024, he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and San Francisco has to decide if they are okay spending that much of the cap at receiver.

“Yeah, there are some challenges,” Lynch said when asked about retaining their expensive veterans, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I hope so. I think we’re set up to do that. It takes putting the whole thing together. And there’s also things we have to plan for going forward. You can’t just be reckless. We never will be.”

Lynch added: “The more good (veteran) players you get, the tougher decisions you have, It’s tough to take care of everyone, but I know a lot of players want to be here. I’ve already had those conversations with people and there’s a way to get it done.”

Rams

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN points out that the Rams now have several weapons on offense and could benefit from re-signing G Kevin Dotson .

. In addition, Fowler notes the team could save $5 million by letting go of OT Joseph Noteboom .

. On the defensive side of the ball, Fowler mentions the team once tried to trade for Panthers DE Brian Burns and could attempt a sign and trade for the star who will likely receive the franchise tag in Carolina.

Seahawks

Seattle’s new ST coach Jay Harbaugh spoke at his introductory pressor recently and talked about all the things his father, new Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh, taught him up to this point in his career.

“The thing you realize right away, is that every decision about, you know, scheme, players, schedule, it’s just based on one thing which is what helps us win,” via the Seahawks’ social media.

The younger Harbaugh also mentioned his dad’s “commitment to the fundamentals of football, really good quarterback play, tackling, [and] blocking” on how he can improve teams so quickly.

Aaron Wilson reports the Seahawks are hiring former LB Josh Bynes as an assistant LB coach on new HC Mike Macdonald’s staff. Bynes had interviews with the Ravens and Chargers as well but instead will join his former coach in Seattle.