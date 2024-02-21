NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Brian Burns, Mike Macdonald, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

ESPN's Dan Graziano stresses that while he hasn't heard anything directly from 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk's camp about wanting a trade if not extended this offseason, there are parallels between his situation and others in recent years that are worth monitoring. Other receivers like A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill have asked for and received trades when talks fell through

‘s camp about wanting a trade if not extended this offseason, there are parallels between his situation and others in recent years that are worth monitoring. Other receivers like , , and have asked for and received trades when talks fell through Graziano adds while an extension for Aiyuk could lower his cap hit in 2024, the receiver market has stalled while everyone waits to see what happens at the top of the market with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb . That could delay things between San Francisco and Aiyuk.

and Cowboys WR . That could delay things between San Francisco and Aiyuk. Ultimately Graziano thinks it makes sense for the 49ers to trade Aiyuk and try to recoup a first-round pick to use on a replacement, as at some point they will need to start rebalancing a top-heavy roster.

Rams

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says the Rams should spend “adequate resources” to support their defense with the right pieces, and he mentions DE Brian Burns as a potential tag-and-trade target as Los Angeles has shown interest in the past.

as a potential tag-and-trade target as Los Angeles has shown interest in the past. Los Angeles is hiring Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase as their Pass Game Specialist. (Adam Schefter)

as their Pass Game Specialist. (Adam Schefter) Rams also are hiring former Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone as their Quarterbacks Coach. (Schefter)

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider doesn’t think Seattle will regress in 2024 under first-year HC Mike Macdonald.

“Based on open lines of communication, the way it’s gone so far, I don’t see a lot of hinderances to what would lead to success on the field,” Schneider said, via Eric Williams of FoxSports. “I could see where people would think, ‘Well, people are going to have to adjust.’ Yeah, everybody’s got to adjust. But everybody’s got to adjust every year. And if you’re not adjusting, you’re just falling behind.”

Schneider views Macdonald as the “future” of the organization and believes he’s a “special” coach.

“This is the future right here,” Schneider said. “This is where it’s going. I think you’re going to learn in getting to know Mike that he’s a special dude.”

Macdonald feels “aligned” with Schneider on the direction of the organization and is aware success required a lot of hard work.

“I understand where this organization wants to go, and I feel like we’re aligned on how we want to get there,” Macdonald said. “I’m just juiced to go do it. There’s going to be no secrets — a secret scheme or secret plays that are going to get us there faster. It’s going to take a lot of hard work by finding the right people and doing it the right way, treating people the right way, building everybody up throughout the building.”

Matt Zenitz reports the Seahawks are hiring Falcons assistant wide receivers coach Nick Perry to their defensive staff.

to their defensive staff. Zenitz also reports Seattle hired Chargers linebackers coach Jeff Howard as defensive backs coach.

as defensive backs coach. The Seahawks also hired Jets offensive assistant Mack Brown as their new tight ends coach, according to Adam Schefter.