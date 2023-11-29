NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers QB Brock Purdy and WR Brandon Aiyuk spoke about the chemistry they share, which has given them the ability to come up with big plays throughout the course of the season.

“It’s that trust, that faith in each other,” Purdy said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “What we do every single day at practice and stuff, it’s showing on the field. It feels good. He does it all. He’s just one of the most underrated receivers I think in the NFL. I have all the confidence in the world in him and he’s always where he needs to be. As a quarterback, that’s all you could ask for. It feels good just to know that the work that we’ve put in, the trust, the talks, we’re seeing it now. Obviously, we have a long way to go.”

“I just think he has a good feel for how I’m about to run my route on certain looks and where I might end up,” Aiyuk added. “He has a good feel of all the receivers, so I think that helps his accuracy even more because he can feel what we’re doing. I think we’ve gotten to a good spot, just weeks and weeks of working. That’s where our focus is. Just continue to get better and see where we end up at the end of the year.”