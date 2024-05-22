NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Marvin Harrison Jr., 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers WRs Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are not present at OTAs as Aiyuk awaits an extension and Jennings needs to sign his RFA tender. Jennings cannot sign elsewhere at the moment. (Matt Maiocco)

Cardinals

Cardinals LB BJ Ojulari switched his number to nine after first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr. came in wanting number 18. Ojulari described how the switch occurred and shifted his focus to his performance.

“(Marvin) wore 18 in college, I wore 18 in college, and it means a lot to both of us, but we all came to an agreement to let him have 18,” Ojulari said, via the Darren Urban of the team’s website. “He’s going to be a big part of our offense this year and he’s a great guy.”

“I like the idea, because single-digit guys make plays, especially coming off the edge. Having that little bit of swag, little kids looking up to you, they want to be No. 9. But at the end of the day, your play is going to talk for you, no matter what number you’re wearing.”

According to the Associated Press, the apparel company Fanatics has filed a lawsuit against Harrison Jr. for a breach of contract.

The lawsuit claims he didn’t “fulfill his obligations” costing them millions in damage. (Associated Press)

Rams

Rams’ new DC Chris Shula said he’s been looking to “set the tone” around the defense in the early days of their offseason program.

“That was something I had been thinking about — how to set the tone in front of the entire unit,” Shula said, via Eric Williams of FoxSports. “You just want to set the expectations of the standards that you want to hold them accountable to, the style of play that we want to play with. But not only that, we want to build relationships with these guys, get them to feel comfortable, be able to ask questions and be vulnerable.”

Rams ILB Ernest Jones called Shula a “steady” coach and has already helped his game.

“No matter what’s happening, up or down, he’s always steady,” said Jones. “He’s super intelligent; the way he’s been able to transfer my game from a pre-snap position is second to none. … Players love him, and he’s going to fit in perfectly.”

Shula is the grandson of NFL legend, Don Shula. He doesn’t think about maintaining his family’s legacy but takes examples from his wisdom.

“I don’t take it for granted, as far as what he accomplished in this league,” Shula said. “I don’t really think about it, as far as holding up a legacy or anything like that. But it is cool to hear different stories about him. One thing that stuck out to me, and still does, is everybody thinks football has changed so much. [My grandfather] always said, ‘As far as I’m concerned, it’s still about blocking, getting off blocks. Tackling and breaking tackles. Securing the ball and taking the ball away.’ … [So] we try to emphasize here just the simplicity of football.”