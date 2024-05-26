NFC Notes: Brandon Staley, Stetson Bennett, 49ers, Packers, Rams

49ers

49ers new assistant HC Brandon Staley considers his new job a “reset” after his time as the Chargers head coach.

“I don’t think looking at it as a reset is a bad thing,” Staley said, via Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group. “Playing quarterback, when you reset, it gives you pause to move on to the next thing.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan thinks Staley’s addition will benefit new DC Nick Sorensen.

“Nick knows who the defensive coordinator is, and Brandon does,” Shanahan said. “Brandon is in a real good spot, just leaving from being a head coach and how he can help us in a number of roles. I think Nick feels very excited to have a guy on the staff who has called plays, who has done it at a number of different places and things.”

Staley feels “aligned with Shanahan and GM John Lynch after having a conversation with them before his arrival in San Francisco.

“Talking to Kyle and John, there is a lot of common ground in how to lead a football team,” Staley said. “That is what I was looking for more than anything, an opportunity where you feel you’ll be aligned with the right people who do things the right way and you have a chance to improve, and where you also have a chance to affect a team that can compete for a championship. All those stars kind of aligned. It’s been energizing. That reset has allowed me to do that.”

Packers

Packers DC Jeff Hafley had high praise for seventh-round CB Kalen King and disregarded his draft position when discussing whether he would contribute right away.

“Really good football player,” Hafley said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire. “Really good instincts. Played on the inside, played on the outside. He’s a physical guy, he’ll tackle. From watching his tape, he made a ton of plays with those instincts. Can play the ball down the field. Love the way he runs and hits. Not sure why he fell like he did.”

“At this point, it doesn’t matter where you’re drafted anymore. It’s what are you going to do moving forward? He has an opportunity here to do that. In the little we saw of him this weekend, really glad he’s here. As you can see, he’s probably got a little chip on his shoulder coming in…go make the most of what’s ahead.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay addressed QB Stetson Bennett‘s return to the team at OTA’s this week.

“Once we got through the season — he’s done a great job,” McVay said, via PFT. “He’s got a good look in his eye. I really appreciate the way that he’s come to work. He’s been really attentive in the meetings. I think [quarterbacks coach] Dave Ragone has done a great job with the quarterbacks as a whole. His command, his ability to communicate, and Stetson’s had a couple good days and it’s been good having him out here.”