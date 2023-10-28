NFC Rumors: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers OC Thomas Brown was asked about his pre-draft evaluation of Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud and their rumored connection to him.

“Nah, I’m not gonna touch that one,” Brown said, via Panthers Wire. “Again, I got a ton of respect for C.J., and he is playin’ really well right now. They’re doin’ a great job as far as preparing him week in and week out. But there’s no doubt that we’re…I am, we all are happy about Bryce bein’ our quarterback and we’ll keep buildin’ forward with him.”

Brown was asked if there was a moment in the evaluation process when they knew rookie QB Bryce Young was their guy.

“It was kind of a building process,” he replied. “As I mentioned before, I had a chance to kinda talk about him goin’ through the evaluation process while I was goin’ through those five different interviews for the OC positions, and watchin’ tape on all the quarterbacks that were available in the draft. But as I mentioned before, havin’ a chance to actually meet him, sit down and talk with him, talk ball with him, pick his brain, get to meet his family—that kinda solidified more the thought process about why he’s the guy for us.”

Panthers

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said S Marcus Maye is dealing with an illness but could still play in Sunday’s game, per Mike Triplett.