NFC Notes: Brian Daboll, Nick Sirianni, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

It’s been a wild week for NFL coaching changes and there continue to be rumors that the wheel isn’t done spinning. Multiple teams still in the playoffs have been speculated as potential candidates to make a coaching change, including the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite making it to the Super Bowl last year, HC Nick Sirianni‘s squad limped through the last two months of the season. It’s led to questions around the league ahead of Monday’s wildcard game against the Buccaneers.

“Would they think long and hard about making a change if this gets ugly in Tampa?” one NFL general manager told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “I think they would. They’re obsessed with winning. [Eagles GM] Howie [Roseman] and that owner are always trying to get better. The staff is getting picked apart and some of the [stuff] Sirianni says makes me shake my head. There’s going to be some tough conversations coming.

“If it comes to a head, Sirianni probably thinks he could get another job the next day. But, man, I really don’t think he would. He’s not the kind of guy who’s going to click with every owner. That’s not going to play with everybody, the things he says and how he presents himself. I’m not so sure he’d get one.”

Giants

Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson said he never sensed any rift between HC Brian Daboll and former DC Wink Martindale and was shocked to see their defensive coordinator leave the organization.

“It’s not like I saw any disposition in the body language that would display that there was something wrong,” Jackson said, via GiantsWire. “Me seeing that…it was shocking to see (Wink) just left like that. Seeing them in our meetings or on the field and talking, maybe they can win an Oscar. Because if there was a problem, they did a good job acting and showing that there wasn’t one.”