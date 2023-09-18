NFC Notes: Brian Daboll, Ron Rivera, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera shared some of the hopes that he had for DE Chase Young now that he is finally back on the playing field.

“The young man has worked his tail off, and I think he’s done the things that they’ve [the doctors] needed to see,” Rivera said, via CommandersWire.com. “That’s the real big positive for us going forward. The biggest thing more than anything else, is the young man has just been terrific from day one in training camp. I think right off the bat, just being consistent. It’s unfortunate because he had a really good camp; he had some really good practices against our offense as we were leading up to the opener in the preseason. So when we saw him, wow, and then the play, if he doesn’t have the stinger, it’s a sack. There’s a lot of promise this year, and really, there is a lot of excitement. His mentality and his approach to everything has been just what you’re looking for.”

The NFL fined Commanders OL Nick Gates $10,927 and RB Antonio Gibson $11,473 for unnecessary roughness in Week 1. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

The Cowboys are off to a 2-0 start with convincing wins over the Giants and Jets to open the season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones credited HC Mike McCarthy for the team’s early performance and said he could not remember a more dominant start to a season.

“Just off hand, I do not,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “I liked the way Mike [McCarthy] was very visible today, his approach to how we’re going to be offensively. All the way around. He had this charted out, . . . what he wanted to do. Now, you’ve got to execute. But I can’t say enough about Mike McCarthy here. Y’all give him his due here. He’s got a lot to do with how these two games have come out.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll credited his players with the comeback win over the Cardinals in Week 2 when all appeared to be lost in the first half.

“I think it’s about the will of the player,” Daboll said, via NFL.com. “And when you haven’t scored a point in a game and a half and you come in at halftime, I’d say as a leader there is a delicate balance between focusing on the next play and maybe a little extra. But again, all the credit goes to the players, the play-callers, the assistant coaches. It was good to get this win. We made it hard, I’ll tell you that. We made it hard.”

“Again, to be able to keep competing, that’s not always the easiest thing to do,” Daboll added. “But, we talked a little bit about it at halftime, I made my point. Ultimately, it’s the players that have to go out there and execute.”