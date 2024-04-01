NFC Notes: Brian Gutekunst, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Texans made an offer for former Chargers WR Keenan Allen , offering a package that included a 2025 third-round pick and a pick swap. The Jets also showed interest in Allen but it is unknown if they made an offer.

, offering a package that included a 2025 third-round pick and a pick swap. The Jets also showed interest in Allen but it is unknown if they made an offer. Notre Dame CB Cam Hart has an in-person visit scheduled with the Bears. (Justin Melo)

has an in-person visit scheduled with the Bears. (Justin Melo) Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott has official 30 visits scheduled with four teams including the Bears. (MLFootball)

Lions

The Lions didn’t propose a rule change after their ineligible receiver debacle last year.

“We didn’t really bring it up, because we think we did it correctly,” president Ron Wood said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “I don’t know that there’s anything we could have done differently that would have caused the ref to recognize 68 [Taylor Decker] versus 70 [Dan Skipper].”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst feels good about the cornerback room heading into the season, and he was very optimistic specifically about 2023 seventh-round CB Carrington Valentine.

“I think he showed last year that he was (a starting level player),” Gutekunst said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire. “He played very consistent football for us, and I think his best football is ahead of him, like a lot of our guys. He needs to get a little bit stronger, and I think he will. But I think the positions we put him in this past season, he answered the bell quite a bit throughout. Some of those were on short notice. And to come in and compete like he did, you don’t see that a lot out of seventh-round players. He had a lot of belief in himself and when the opportunities came, he certainly capitalized on them.”

Maryland CB Ja’Quan Sheppard has an official visit with the Packers. (Tony Pauline)

has an official visit with the Packers. (Tony Pauline) Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Packers. (Easton Butler)