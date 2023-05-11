NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Aaron Donald, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan thinks Brock Purdy will continue being a highly productive quarterback once he fully recovers.

“As long as Brock’s elbow heals right, he’ll be the exact same guy, and when you have a clean break like that or a tear, it will be,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “You can have a setback and something can go wrong, but everything’s been entirely on pace. Just watching him now, he’s doing the same drills all the other quarterbacks are doing, he’s just using a towel to throw. But he’s still doing violent motions, he’s still moving it. He’s just not doing it with a football.”

Shanahan thinks Purdy will benefit from the experience he gained last season.

“To me, when he can jump in there and go full speed, because he got the experience (last season) and because he can sit back and watch it, I think he’s gonna be a hell of a lot better,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan reiterated Purdy has proven he can play at a high level, but he’s also confident in Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.

“We know we have a quarterback who’s done it out there at a high level in the NFL that we can win with,” Shanahan said. “I also believe we have two more on our roster, strongly. But one other guy showed it.”

Shanahan added Purdy is expected to be ready for training camp, per David Lombardi.

Rams

Rams DL Aaron Donald said his recovery has been a long process and new territory for him.

“It was different,” Donald said, via ESPN. “But I’m at 100% now, so that’s all that matters. Feeling good, able to do everything I need to do to get myself to where I need to be.”

Donald said he had no intentions of retiring after last season: “Not really, honestly. You never want to end your career the way it kind of was last year, so it never really crossed my mind. I was just trying to do everything I can to get my myself healthy to be here today.” (Gary Klein)

Seahawks

When asked about the Seahawks drafting second-round RB Zach Charbonnet , HC Pete Carroll responded they want to find “stability” at the position: “It’s that important to have the stability and there’s guys we’ve fallen in love with,” via Brandon Gustafson.

Carroll thinks seventh-round RB Kenny McIntosh could've "easily" been a third-round pick. (Gustafson)

could’ve “easily” been a third-round pick. (Gustafson) Carroll added their running backs are “really together” with Kenneth Walker leading the group, who is having a “fantastic” offseason.