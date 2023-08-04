NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Demarcus Robinson, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch is encouraged by the development of QB Brock Purdy and believes that he’s taken a step forward from last year.

“He looks like the guy we saw last year,” Lynch said, via 49erswebzone. “And I think year two is always a really interesting year for a player because there should be a great jump, and Brock was pretty darn good from the start. But we’re seeing signs of an even better player.

He’s been around the system another year. He’s getting more reps. Remember this time last year, he’s getting three or four reps a practice. But what always struck us was how he made those reps count, and he’s doing the same with all the reps he’s getting now, really playing and executing at a high level. There’s a lot of belief in Brock and what he brings to the table. And he earns that each and every day out here on the practice field.”

Rams

Behind Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson, the Rams’ depth chart at wide receiver is quite unsettled with a lot of opportunities for players to step up to make the team and earn roles. One player making waves is veteran WR Demarcus Robinson, signed in June as one of the few outside veterans the Rams have been able to add this offseason. He’s showing an aptitude for special teams and has made a few highlight-reel contested catches.

“There’s been a lot of opportunities where he’s kind of been the primary … and he’s just got a good look in his eye,” Rams HC Sean McVay said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “I mean, he’s got a good swagger. You can just see the way that he even just moves around the field, he’s got confidence. You like those guys that want the ball. (He’s got) that nice kind of edge where he is not afraid to go or do anything other than go attack an opportunity to make a play. If it doesn’t go his way, he’s like, ‘I can’t wait for that next opp.’ That’s the mindset you want to have on this team as a whole and I’ve really liked what I’ve seen from Demarcus.”

The Rams have also put more on the plate of fifth-round WR Puka Nacua than is average for a mid-round pick, and have been impressed with how he has handled it. They think the best is yet to come from him as he has a skillset that excels with physicality.

“I love what I’ve seen from Puka,” Rams WR coach Eric Yarber said. “How physical he is, how fast he plays. The game is not too big for him. He’s not gonna look overly impressive in laundry. But when the pads come on, when the ‘clickety-clacks’ and the hitting starts, that’s when he’s most impressive. You can see it in how well he stays grounded catching the football, running through the (catch) and making it hard for guys to tackle him.”

Seahawks

Despite the rookie missing some of training camp due to a contract dispute, ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects first-round CB Devon Witherspoon to be starting opposite Tariq Woolen in Year 1.

to be starting opposite in Year 1. Meanwhile, fellow first-round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a standout in Seahawks’ camp so far. Graziano doesn’t think he’ll be stuck in the No. 3 receiver spot this year and says the Seahawks have real plans for him in their offense.

has been a standout in Seahawks’ camp so far. Graziano doesn’t think he’ll be stuck in the No. 3 receiver spot this year and says the Seahawks have real plans for him in their offense. Graziano could see the Seahawks looking to bolster their defensive line possible as things move on in the preseason.

Witherspoon says he’s comfortable playing nickel corner if the coaches ask him to do it and he’s been learning the position. (John Boyle)

Seahawks second-round RB Zach Charbonnet got good news on his shoulder injury and returned to practice on Thursday. (Mike Garafolo)