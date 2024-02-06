NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan, Bobby Wagner, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan described the scene in the draft room with GM John Lynch when the team had their eyes on QB Brock Purdy, who they selected with the very last pick in the draft. He will now start for the team in the Super Bowl.

“I was sure Brock was worthy of the fourth round, and we put a fourth-round grade on him,” Shanahan said, via Peter King. “There was no way we could take him for our team. But we’re sitting there in the seventh, and all these picks go by, he’s still there. That’s when I get to hear our linebacker coaches, all the scouts, other coaches, everybody who’s talking, saying things like: I can’t believe my guy is still there in the seventh! I love this guy. Or, We got all these needs! You traded those ones last year! We don’t need a quarterback to be our third guy. Or, Kyle! We can still get him as a free agent. He’s not gonna get drafted. I mean, it’s all coming down on me. You hear all this stuff and the last thing you wanna be is the offensive head coach who’s like, ‘Nope, we’re taking my favorite quarterback.’ I get it—this linebacker, this running back might start for us … This linebacker might be the next dude. I remember saying before the draft I wouldn’t be surprised if Brock was there in the seventh, or didn’t get drafted. Just how the NFL works.”

“I’m always trying to check myself on this stuff,” Shanahan continued. “The pick’s coming up and I remember [club co-chair Dr. John York] asking, ‘Who’s the best player out there?’ I go, ‘Well, there’s no doubt Purdy’s the best player.’ He goes, ‘Then what are we talking about?’ I was like, ‘Well, there’s other spots. Also, we might be able to get him as a free agent for $10,000 after the draft.’ Dr. York can’t believe it. He’s looking at me like, I don’t get why there’s discussion if you guys think he’s the best player. Then it gets closer. I’m also getting the feeling we’re not getting Purdy as a free agent because there are so many other teams who are going to try to sign him. He wasn’t coming to us. He’s told me since then he was signing somewhere else. I said in the room, ‘Let’s not risk it. This guy’s too good.’ John and I, we took Purdy. And thank God we did.”

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers are not going to open the practice window for TE Ross Dwelley and he will not play in the Super Bowl.

49ers 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked if he told QB Brock Purdy that the team would be trying to sign QB Tom Brady last season. “I’m glad you asked me that question,” Shanahan replied to Peter King. “Yes, I was serious about it. As we talked, I’m looking at Brock, and he’s got his arm in a sling, and I really am not sure I’ve got a quarterback who’s going to be ready for the start of the 2023 season. That started all of this.” Seahawks Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner reflected on his ninth Pro Bowl selection and despite some critics believing he had lost a step, he continued to be a dominant force in Seattle this past season. “Younger and older you can’t really listen to the outside noise because it’s gonna be a roller coaster,” Wagner told NFL.com on Friday. “A lot of people have an opinion, things of that nature, but it speaks for itself. You get voted here by your peers, you’re still getting All-Pros and things of that nature.” “We’re at a space where I feel like people try to, a lot of people want to be right,” Wagner added. “They want to be the first person to call out your rise and want to be the first person to call out your fall.”

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and Ben Standig confirm other reports that new Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald accepted Seattle’s offer despite significant interest from the Commanders.

accepted Seattle’s offer despite significant interest from the Commanders. Russini and Standig added Seattle offered a higher salary on a six-year contract instead of the standard five to help lock up the deal.