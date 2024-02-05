NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers CEO Jed York recounted when HC Kyle Shanahan told the organization that QB Brock Purdy would be the long-term option at quarterback.

“He’s like, ‘I think our third-string quarterback is our best quarterback,’” York said, via PFT. “I’m like, ‘OK, what does that mean?’ He’s like, ‘Well, obviously, we’ve invested in Trey. Trey is doing a good job. We’re going to do everything that we can. We’re not going to change that, and we’re not going to change the depth chart, but I think Brock will end up being our quarterback at some point.’”

Rams

Rams rookie RB Kyren Williams said he was confident that he could rush for 1,000 yards if just given the chance to do so and became the first running back to do so for the franchise since 2018.

“I would say I expected it because all I wanted coming into this year was a chance,” Williams told NFL.com at the Pro Bowl. “And I knew if I got a chance that I was gonna do what I do. I knew that I was this type of player and I just needed a chance to show it. And coach [Sean] McVay gave me that shot and put his confidence into me and as a player it allowed me to feel good and just be who I am.” “It’s easy to go down that tunnel where you’re injured, you’re not playing, it’s your rookie year, you’re not doing the things you expected to do,” Williams added on an ankle injury he dealt with. “It feels like everything is just crumbling down on you. So, I had to find that realization to find that within myself where I’m going to be better because of this injury. I’m going to be better for myself, my team, for my family, for everybody that I do this for. Coming off that, I knew that I had to be better than before.” “We know exactly what we gotta do. We seen it, we felt it,” Williams noted about the future of the team. “We got to keep on bonding. We got a very young team. We had a lot of doubters this year. We knew that and we didn’t let those things seep into our concrete, our foundation. We built that foundation this year. Coach McVay, he reconstructed it, he built it and it’s stronger than ever, I feel like. I just feel like as these years keep on going under coach McVay we’re going to be whatever we want to be.”

Seahawks

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports the Commanders made an offer to new Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald after Lions OC Ben Johnson took himself out of contention for the Washington job. Macdonald elected to take the Seattle job.

after Lions OC took himself out of contention for the Washington job. Macdonald elected to take the Seattle job. Macdonald said GM John Schneider having the final say over roster decisions isn’t important to him but added that he believes he and Schneider will be working together in a partnership: “We’re going to be a tag team, man. It’s going to be a partnership.’‘ (Bob Condotta)

having the final say over roster decisions isn’t important to him but added that he believes he and Schneider will be working together in a partnership: “We’re going to be a tag team, man. It’s going to be a partnership.’‘ (Bob Condotta) Macdonald said he currently plans on calling defensive plays next season. (Condotta)