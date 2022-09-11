NFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Darren Waller

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t sure if he will continue giving the ball to running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon if they get hot as the season goes on.

“You can’t really say,” Hackett said, via Pro Football Team. “I’ve always been a true believer in you always wanting to roll with the hot hand. One guy gets going, and you want to be sure you keep feeding that person. I think they’re going to be great compliments to each other. I think that if both of them are hot, you have to keep feeding them. It goes for the wide receivers, too. If one guy gets going, you have to give him the ball. As we’re saying, if anybody gets hot you have to continually feed them. It’s going to be different every game, I imagine.”

Hackett also gave a description of the skillsets of both players and seems quite happy to have two solid running backs to lean on.

“I think we’re in a really good place with those two guys,” Hackett said. “Both of those guys can do so much. They can run inside and outside gap schemes. They can catch the ball from the backfield. They can both protect, which is huge. I think that having two guys like that, and then you throw [Mike] Boone in there and his ability to run. We saw a couple of good runs that he had the last game we played. He did some great things out of the backfield also catching the ball. We have three good ones there and we’re excited to give them the ball.”

Chargers

With a short-week game against the Kansas City Chiefs coming up on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes Chargers CB J.C. Jackson will have a hard time making it back from his ankle injury in time to play.

Raiders

Raiders TE Darren Waller ‘s three-year, $51 million extension includes new base salaries of $11 million each in 2022 and 2023. His 2022 salary is guaranteed and most of his 2023 base is guaranteed, with the remaining $2.75 million guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year. (Over The Cap)

‘s three-year, $51 million extension includes new base salaries of $11 million each in 2022 and 2023. His 2022 salary is guaranteed and most of his 2023 base is guaranteed, with the remaining $2.75 million guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year. (Over The Cap) Waller has base salaries of $10.525 million, $11.525 million and $13.525 million in the three new years. He has $1.275 million annually in per-game active roster bonuses (a high figure) and an annual $200,000 workout bonus.

There’s also an annual $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive for Waller. (Tom Pelissero)