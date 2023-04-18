NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Kansas State CB Julius Brents had a top 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Pewter Report)
- The Buccaneers hosted Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu for a pre-draft visit. (Aaron Wilson)
- Illinois RB Chase Brown and S Sydney Brown took top 30 visits with the Buccaneers. (Mike Garafolo)
- Illinois DB Quan Martin also had a top 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport)
Panthers
- Per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer told reporters at Carolina’s pre-draft press conference they have not told Alabama QB Bryce Young he’s their pick at No. 1. He says they do have clarity about the pick but they’re still wrapping up the process.
- Fitterer did say it’s probably unlikely they trade down from No. 1 now: “We like where we are at. I’ll always pick up the phone and listen philosophically. But we are convicted.” (Cameron Wolfe)
- Size is the biggest question with Young. But Fitterer downplayed concerns about his height while noting it’s possible for Young to get thicker to withstand some of the NFL hits that are coming his way: “That’s something we can control. You can’t control the height.” (Joe Person)
- Regarding QB Matt Corral, who the Panthers traded up to draft last year, Fitterer said Corral has bulked up to 220 pounds and has been told nothing is guaranteed for him and he’ll have to compete for a spot. (Kaye)
- As far as the rest of their draft after No. 1, the first thing Fitterer mentioned was, “we could always use a pass rusher.” (David Newton)
- The Panthers hosted Purdue WR Charlie Jones for a top 30 visit. (Tom Dienhart)
- The Panthers hosted Tennessee DE Byron Young for a top 30 visit. (Jeremy Fowler)
- TCU RB Kendre Miller had a top 30 visit with the Panthers. (Josh Norris)
- Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig posted on Instagram that he’s visiting the Panthers on a top 30 visit. (Mike Kaye)
Saints
- LSU EDGE Ali Gaye attended the Saints and Seahawks’ local pro days. (Justin Melo)
- The Saints hosted Texas A&M RB Devon Achane for a top 30 visit. (Nick Underhill)
- Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown had a dinner meeting with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)
