NFC Notes: Buccaneers, 49ers, Seahawks

Buccaneers

After winning the Super Bowl this year and with QB Tom Brady in tow for a few more years, the Buccaneers are about to be one of the premier free agent destinations for players looking to win a championship. Lions RB Adrian Peterson has already expressed an interest in joining the team now that his deal in Detroit is up.

“That would definitely be something I’m interested in,” Peterson said via TMZ. “If they want me to be a part of it, I’ll be a part of it for sure. Because I’m definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume.”

The Buccaneers are promoting former intern Thaddeus Lewis to assistant WR coach. (Greg Auman)

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows and David Lombardi examine some potential free agent targets who could make sense for the 49ers this offseason.

Seahawks