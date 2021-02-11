NFC Notes: Buccaneers, 49ers, Seahawks

Buccaneers
After winning the Super Bowl this year and with QB Tom Brady in tow for a few more years, the Buccaneers are about to be one of the premier free agent destinations for players looking to win a championship. Lions RB Adrian Peterson has already expressed an interest in joining the team now that his deal in Detroit is up.
“That would definitely be something I’m interested in,” Peterson said via TMZ. “If they want me to be a part of it, I’ll be a part of it for sure. Because I’m definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume.”
- The Buccaneers are promoting former intern Thaddeus Lewis to assistant WR coach. (Greg Auman)
49ers
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows and David Lombardi examine some potential free agent targets who could make sense for the 49ers this offseason.
- At quarterback, Cowboys’ impending free-agent QB Andy Dalton could be an “affordable alternative” as a backup to Jimmy Garoppolo.
- As for the center position, Packers’ impending free-agent C Corey Linsley could make sense for San Francisco if his cost isn’t an issue at a $12.5 million annual contract. Falcons C Alex Mack would be an affordable option, likely at $5 million per year.
- The Athletic believes re-signing LT Trent Williams could be the 49ers’ most costly option at four-years, $18 million annually.
- Regarding the guard role, Washington G Brandon Scherff would be the best option if willing to spend, but would also cost them around $15 million per year. Bears G Germain Ifedi is a cheaper option in the range of two-years, $3.5 million annually.
- Should the 49ers look for another tight end, Chargers TE Hunter Henry is the most notable option while re-signing Jordan Reed could be the affordable alternative.
- Edge rusher is certainly a need for the 49ers and a high-end free agent option would Ravens DE Yannick Ngakoue. Re-signing DE Jordan Willis as a cheaper option might make sense.
- Some other names to keep an eye on for San Francisco, according to The Athletic, include Buccaneers DT Ndamukong Suh and Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie.
Seahawks
- Per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Dan Patrick said after he interviewed Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on his show that he heard Seahawks management wasn’t happy with Wilson going public with his frustrations: “A source told me that the Seahawks’ management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media. You wonder if they’re going to be able to co-exist. . . . The current situation is not sustainable. That’s what I was told.”
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar notes the easiest way for the Seahawks to create more cap space would be by restructuring Wilson’s deal, which would add almost $12 million in space.
- Seattle can also extend LB Bobby Wagner by adding non-guaranteed years to his deal and converting his base salary into a signing bonus, which could add another $9 million in space. They could do something similar with WR Tyler Lockett to add up to $8 million, per Dugar.
- Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap has a cap hit of more than $14 million but considering he’s Seattle’s best pass rusher, Dugar notes an extension might also be the move here.
- And of course, the Seahawks will also need to sign S Jamal Adams to a massive extension, which could actually create some space in the short term.