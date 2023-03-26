NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, C.J. Stroud, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com cites an NFC personnel executive who thinks Baker Mayfield is a good fit for the Buccaneers system under OC Dave Canales : “I think it’s a really good fit for Baker. Especially working with Dave Canales. Those two are a solid match.”

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David is glad to be back with Tampa Bay and is confident he's still a productive player: "It means the world to me… I feel like I still have some good football left in me," per Greg Auman.

is glad to be back with Tampa Bay and is confident he’s still a productive player: “It means the world to me… I feel like I still have some good football left in me,” per Greg Auman. David added he was in “constant communication” with GM Jason Licht this offseason, via Brianna Dix.

Panthers

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud impressed Carolina during the time spent with the team both before and during his pro day.

“Very likable. Really knows football. It’s not too big for him,” Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said, via the team’s website. “He’s very comfortable being in that environment and being in command. We had a great two-and-a-half-hour dinner with him, really impressive off the field as he was on.”

Stroud said he didn’t want to get into too many details about the meeting, but added that he enjoyed his time spent with the team.

"I mean, I kind of want to keep some of it to us just because I don't want to put out any of their business or mine, but I had a great time," Stroud said. "Just having open, transparent conversations about everything. They showed me how they like to do things off the field and to help people in the community, and that's something I want to be a part of." Panthers WR DJ Chark 's one-year, $5 million deal includes a $1.08 million guaranteed salary and a $3.92 million signing bonus, along with four void years to spread out the hit. (Aaron Wilson)

LSU OL Anthony Bradford has a top-30 visit with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)

Saints

Saints recently signed DT Nathan Shepherd said New Orleans showed interest in him when he was a free agent in 2022 but it “wasn’t the right fit at the time,” via Katherine Terrell.

Shepherd added he was grateful for the Saints showing interest in him once again in 2023.

LSU OL Anthony Bradford has a top-30 visit with the Saints, although it likely won't count toward the 30 limit as he's a local prospect. (Justin Melo)

has a top-30 visit with the Saints, although it likely won’t count toward the 30 limit as he’s a local prospect. (Justin Melo) The Saints had dinner with UCLA OL Atonio Mafi and also put him through a private workout. (Justin Melo)