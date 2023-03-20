NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, Falcons, Jamaal Williams, Saints

Saints RB Jamaal Williams decided to sign with New Orleans after receiving an offer from his former team that he felt insulted by, which may come as a shock considering the big season Williams had with the Lions in 2022.

“They been done with me. I could tell,” Williams told Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “The offer they gave me I feel like was very just disrespectful and just showing that they really didn’t want me to be there like that. But it’s all love. I know my teammates, everybody there at the Detroit Lions has a love for me and all that, but at the same time, it’s just we couldn’t come to terms on things. It’s just funny is all.”

“You can have the greatest season of your life and people are always just going to find something to be negative about,” Williams added. “I don’t really worry about it, because at the end of the day, I know I’m my biggest critic and I know what I can improve on to be better. I’m just going to keep doing that. I don’t really worry about what other people say. I take notice to it, just to have it in the area and be aware of my surroundings, but I don’t really let it affect me as a person.”

Williams said that he is taking the poor offer personally and will use it as fuel to build off of his season in Detroit. He also spoke about his surprise at joining the Saints and what he is looking forward to in New Orleans.