NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Commanders, Giants

Buccaneers

Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spoke about his retirement and his future again on his podcast Monday night and struck a different tone.

“I’m super content and happy with how I feel in my decision. All you can do is take it day by day, nothing’s promised for us … The future is bright,” he said via the Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Commanders

Commanders DE Chase Young made a recent media appearance and spoke about his rehab process, as well as his thoughts on the new team name.

“It’s coming along great, man,” Young told ESPN’s John Keim. “I’m already squatting 225. I am already one-leg squats with weight on my back on the knee I hurt. I’m jumping; it’s going great.”

“The white one is clean,” Young said of the new team uniforms. “I know every away game we have this year; I am going to love that clean unless we got an alternate. I think black is my favorite, but the white one and the burgundy one, I will like seeing those when we play. I would say the name grew on me. Just seeing the jersey, seeing how things came together, what we’re going to stand for, just being from D.C., I’m ready to go ‘Take Command.’”

Giants

Dan Duggan of The Athletic notes Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari could greatly benefit from the schemes of new DC Don Martindale , along with CB James Bradberry if he is retained by the Giants.

could greatly benefit from the schemes of new DC , along with CB if he is retained by the Giants. Duggan adds if the team moves on from Bradberry, cornerback will jump to the top of their needs list and they could end up targeting LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. or Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner in the draft.

or Cincinnati CB in the draft. Duggan said former NFL LB and Falcons DL coach Bryan Cox could join the team as an assistant DL coach as he attempts to get back into an NFL coaching position.

could join the team as an assistant DL coach as he attempts to get back into an NFL coaching position. Duggan reports that Giants QB Davis Webb was being considered as an assistant QB coach candidate by the Bills despite still playing and only being 27 years old. He turned down this deal to continue playing with GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll.