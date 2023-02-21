NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Jim Caldwell, Panthers

Buccaneers

NFL Media’s Jane Slater reports Cowboys RB coach Skip Peete is joining the Buccaneers in the same role.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times writes that if the Buccaneers use the franchise tag this offseason — which is far from a guarantee considering they’re tens of millions in the red in cap space right now — the most likely candidate would be CB Jamel Dean .

. Stroud says Dean is expected to be a hot commodity on the open market with a value in the range of $16 million a year. The franchise tag for cornerbacks would be $18.14 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Falcons

Lane DE Andrew Farmer spoke with the Falcons at the HBCU Combine. (Justin Melo)

Panthers

Panthers senior assistant Jim Caldwell notes he has passed up similar opportunities in the past in hopes of getting another head coaching or coordinator job but believed that working with HC Frank Reich was the right opportunity and called it “an ideal situation.”

“You know, to be honest with you, I’ve never looked at it that way,” Caldwell responded when asked about deserving future head coaching opportunities by Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “And oftentimes, people will look at it from the outside and voice their opinions about whether I should be here or there. But the fact of the matter is, I really think the Lord kind of has a plan. And you know, you’d love to have gotten an opportunity. But, you know, at this stage of the game, I’m appreciative of where I am. It’s never been difficult for me. First of all, I’ve had a great career. I’ve had two opportunities. Very few guys get three. But that’s the way of the National Football League. So I’m thankful, grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had.”

“Oftentimes in your career, you’ve got to do resets once in a while,” Caldwell said of his decision to join the Panthers. “Right now, the only thing that I’m concerned about is the job that I do here, right here and now. I’m not worried about the future or anything else. I don’t plan on being a head coach from this point forward, but my focus is on doing the absolute best job for this organization at this particular point in time, and I don’t look any further. Now some of the younger guys, it’s a little bit different. But me, at my station in life, I want to be as good as I can possibly be in this setting.”